Los Angeles recalled Jones (knee) from the G League's San Diego Clippers on Friday.

Jones is nearing his return after being sidelined for a month and is now back with the main club from a short practice period in the G League. The 28-year-old will aim to appear in one of his team's home games during the first week of February, although he could have his minutes managed in the short term. When he was healthy at the beginning of the season, he made 13 NBA starts, averaging 10.5 points per game over that span.