Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said that Jones (knee) was a limited participant in Saturday's practice, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Shams Charania of ESPN previously reported that Jones would be re-evaluated in about six weeks after he sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain of his right knee in a Jan. 3 loss to the Celtics, but the fact that the veteran forward is practicing in some capacity less than a month later suggesting he's progressing much more quickly than anticipated. Given that Jones previously missed 17 straight games earlier this season due to an MCL sprain of the same knee, the Clippers are likely to proceed cautiously with bringing him back. That said, if Jones experiences no setbacks in his next handful of practices, he looks like he could have a chance at returning to action before the All-Star break.