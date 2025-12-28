Jones (knee) is off the injury report and will be available for Sunday's game against Detroit, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jones has been out of action since Nov. 16 due to a sprained MCL, so if he plays Sunday, he'll likely be operating with heavy restrictions. His return could result in fewer minutes for rookie Kobe Sanders, who has been a mainstay in the rotation over the last five-plus weeks. Before missing time due to the injury, Jones averaged 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 24.9 minutes per game over 13 appearances.