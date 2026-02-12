Jones finished Wednesday's 105-102 win over the Rockets with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes.

Jones continues to play a significant role for the Clippers, having now logged at least 27 minutes in four straight games. While he is typically what some might consider a low-volume player, Jones has been able to extract an awful amount from his limited fantasy game. In his four appearances over the past week, he has averaged 9.0 points, 1.5 three-pointers and 2.8 combined steals and blocks. Even those in standard leagues could consider him for defensive streaming purposes.