Jones amassed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound, two blocks and one steal over 23 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 victory over Denver in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Jones continues to play an important, albeit modest role for the Clippers, scoring double-digits for the first time in the past five games. His two-way ability often proves invaluable, and while it isn't always reflected by his numbers, you can be sure the coaching staff are very thankful to have Jones in their rotation.
