Jones (groin) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Knicks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jones has missed his team's last three matchups while dealing with a groin strain, but he'll get the green light to suit up Friday. He'll be in the mix to start at small forward after the Clippers ruled Norman Powell (hamstring) out.

