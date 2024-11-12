Jones chipped in 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 134-128 loss to Oklahoma City.

Jones produced a bounce-back game after scoring only four points and shooting 1-for-5 from the field in Saturday's win over Toronto. The 27-year-old has reached the double-digit mark in scoring in seven of 11 regular-season outings, though his 20 points Monday marks a new season high. Jones has averaged 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from beyond the arc across 27.1 minutes per game thus far.