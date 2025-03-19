Jones will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
The 28-year-old forward will retreat to the second unit due to Kris Dunn (knee) returning from a one-game absence. Over his last five outings (one start), Jones has averaged 12.4 points and 3.0 rebounds across 25.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Clippers' Derrick Jones: Starting Sunday against Charlotte•
-
Clippers' Derrick Jones: Scores 11 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Derrick Jones: Scores nine points in return•
-
Clippers' Derrick Jones: Not starting in return•
-
Clippers' Derrick Jones: Set to return Friday•
-
Clippers' Derrick Jones: Won't play Wednesday•