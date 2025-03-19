Now Playing

Jones will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

The 28-year-old forward will retreat to the second unit due to Kris Dunn (knee) returning from a one-game absence. Over his last five outings (one start), Jones has averaged 12.4 points and 3.0 rebounds across 25.4 minutes per contest.

