Jones finished with 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 118-89 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Jones was efficient from the floor and was one of four starters and six overall players who scored in double digits for the Clippers in this comfortable win. Jones might have some decent fantasy upside as a streaming option, but only if he stays in the starting lineup. That doesn't seem to be a foregone conclusion yet.