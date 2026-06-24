Clippers' Derrick Jones: Starting role in jeopardy?

Jones could be in danger of moving into a reserve role in 2026-27 due to the selection of Keaton Wagler in Tuesday's draft.

If Wagler is able to win a starting job this offseason, it's likely that either Jones or Kris Dunn would be the odd man out of the first unit. The Clippers could move Dunn to small forward and Kawhi Leonard to power forward more often in small-ball lineups in this case, which would further jeopardize Jones' playing time. Jones started all but five of his 50 regular-season appearances a year ago, so it's possible he'll at least open the new season in the first unit as the incumbent veteran.