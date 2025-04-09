Now Playing

Jones will start in Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old forward will return to the starting five due to Kawhi Leonard (knee) being sidelined. Jones has made five starts since the All-Star break, averaging 11.4 points and 2.8 rebounds across 25.6 minutes per contest in those five games.

