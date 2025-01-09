Jones is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Jones will get the starting nod in the absence of Kawhi Leonard (personal) on Wednesday. The veteran forward has started 32 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 threes in 24.7 minutes over this period. Jones is worth streaming as a stopgap solution for steals in fantasy leagues against the Nuggets on Wednesday.