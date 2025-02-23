Jones is in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Pacers on Sunday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Jones will re-enter the starting lineup Sunday due to Kawhi Leonard being ruled out with left foot soreness. Jones has averaged 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 25.3 minutes per game since the beginning of January.
