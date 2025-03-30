Jones is in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Cavaliers on Sunday, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Jones will make his second start in March due to Kawhi Leonard resting for the first leg of a back-to-back set Sunday. Jones has averaged 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds over 22.0 minutes per game in March while shooting 59.2 percent from the field.
