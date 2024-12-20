Jones (hamstring) will play Thursday night against Dallas, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jones has missed his squad's last two matchups while on the mend from a right hamstring strain but has been given the green light to suit up Thursday. He'll rejoin the first unit but will have his playing time limited, per Azarly. He was averaging 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in his previous 10 appearances before going down with the injury.