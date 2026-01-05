Jones has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jones suffered a sprained right MCL on Nov. 16 in a loss to the Celtics and appeared in just four games before re-injuring the same knee in Saturday's loss to Boston. The 28-year-old forward is set to be re-evaluated during the All-Star break, meaning he isn't expected to return until mid-to-late February at the earliest. With Jones sidelined, Nicolas Batum, Kobe Sanders and Kobe Brown are candidates for increased playing time going forward.