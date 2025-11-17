Jones sustained a sprained MCL in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jones suffered the right knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Celtics and is set to miss an extended period. The veteran forward was a mainstay in the starting five in his first 13 regular-season appearances, during which he averaged 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists in 24.9 minutes per contest. With Jones sidelined, Nicolas Batum, Kobe Sanders and Bogdan Bogdanovic (hip) are candidates to see increased minutes.