Jones posted 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 126-107 loss to the Thunder.

Jones has rattled off three consecutive double-digit scoring totals over the past week following a two-game regression. Although his spot with the first team seems secure, he's yet to eclipse 30 minutes of playing time in any of his seven contests. He' cedes his role to the bench a bit more often than the other starters, which causes his totals to fluctuate.