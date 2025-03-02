Jones is out for Sunday's game against the Lakers due to a right groin strain, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jones started in Friday's loss to the Lakers, tallying eight points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes, but he'll sit out Sunday's game due to the injury. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Suns, meaning Amir Coffey, Bogdan Bogdanovic or even Jordan Miller could see more minutes with Jones out.