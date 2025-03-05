Jones (groin) will not play Wednesday against Detroit, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Jones will be sidelined for a third straight game with a right groin strain, and he remains without a timetable for a return. In the meantime, Amir Coffey and Bogdan Bogdanovic could see increased workloads for the Clippers, especially with Kawhi Leonard resting Wednesday.
