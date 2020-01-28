Clippers' Derrick Walton: Assigned to G League
Walton was assigned to Agua Caliente on Tuesday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Walton appeared in just one game with the parent club since last being recalled Jan. 18, scoring one point and dishing out an assist in seven minutes. He's set to see more action with the Clippers' G-League affiliate.
More News
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Recalled from G League•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Assigned to G League•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Starting Saturday•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Good to go Friday•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Injures hamstring Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Does it all in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...