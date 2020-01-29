Clippers' Derrick Walton: Back with parent club
Los Angeles recalled Walton from the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Wednesday, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Clippers' decision to bring up the two-way player in advance of Thursday's game against the Kings seemingly implies some concern about starting point guard Patrick Beverley's (groin) availability for that contest. If Beverley is forced to miss a fourth straight contest, Walton would likely work as a second- or third-string option behind Lou Williams and/or Landry Shamet.
