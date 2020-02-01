Play

Walton (elbow) has received the green light to play in Saturday's game against Minnesota, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Walton will return from a three-game absence due to an elbow bruise. So far this year, the 24-year-old's seen action in 23 games, averaging 2.2 points and 1.0 assist in 9.7 minutes per contest.

