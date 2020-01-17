Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Assigned to G League
Walton was assigned to the G League on Friday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old has seen significant minutes at times for the Clippers this season, but he's played only 10 combined minutes over the last five games. Walton is averaging 2.2 points, 0.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 9.8 minutes this season but will rejoin Agua Caliente in the G League.
