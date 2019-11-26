Walton scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and totaled seven rebounds, eight assists, and two steals during Sunday's G League loss to Canton.

Walton did what he has been doing all year so far for Agua Caliente, and that is pouring in solid stats across the board. He's at 14.8 points, 6.5 boards, and 7.3 assists through four G League games this season.