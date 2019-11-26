Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Does it all in loss
Walton scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and totaled seven rebounds, eight assists, and two steals during Sunday's G League loss to Canton.
Walton did what he has been doing all year so far for Agua Caliente, and that is pouring in solid stats across the board. He's at 14.8 points, 6.5 boards, and 7.3 assists through four G League games this season.
More News
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Transferred to NBA•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Returns to G League•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Back with Clippers•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Shuttled to G League•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Secures roster spot•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Joining Clippers for camp•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...