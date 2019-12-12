Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Good to go Friday
Walton (hamstring) has been cleared to play Friday against the Timberwolves, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Walton picked up a hamstring injury Wednesday, but it's nothing that will keep him out Friday. Over the past seven games, he's averaging 2.1 points in 8.3 minutes.
