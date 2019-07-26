Walton has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Walton spent last season overseas with ALBA Berlin of the German BBL and Zalgiris of the Lithuanian LKL. Altogether, he drew 18 starts across 56 appearances, averaging 7.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes. Most recently, he appeared in four games for the Clippers during the 2019 Summer League, totaling 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block in 53 minutes. LA has opted to bring Walton into camp, and he'll attempt to secure a roster spot.