Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Recalled from G League
Walton will rejoin the Clippers prior to Saturday's tilt with New Orleans, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Although Walton's seen significant run at various points this season, he's struggled to find minutes of late, having seen just 10 total minutes over his past five games. For this reason, as well as the Clippers' good backcourt health, Walton's unlikely to receive enough touches to make a reasonable impact fantasy-wise.
