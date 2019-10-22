Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Secures roster spot
Walton agreed Monday with the Clippers on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Walton, who had been attending Los Angeles' training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract, claimed the 15th and final spot on the Clippers' opening night roster. He'll fill little more than a depth role in the backcourt and isn't expected to be a regular member of coach Doc Rivers' rotation.
More News
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Joining Clippers for camp•
-
Derrick Walton Jr.: Waived by Bulls•
-
Bulls' Derrick Walton: Joining Chicago on camp deal•
-
Heat's Derrick Walton: Leads team with 15 points Saturday•
-
Heat's Derrick Walton: Drops double-double Thursday•
-
Heat's Derrick Walton: Becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Busts, sleepers
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...