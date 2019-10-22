Walton agreed Monday with the Clippers on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Walton, who had been attending Los Angeles' training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract, claimed the 15th and final spot on the Clippers' opening night roster. He'll fill little more than a depth role in the backcourt and isn't expected to be a regular member of coach Doc Rivers' rotation.