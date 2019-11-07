Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Shuttled to G League
Walton was assigned to the G League on Thursday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Walton will join Agua Caliente with the G League season starting up, where he should see consistent run after playing just two minutes through Los Angeles' first eight games.
