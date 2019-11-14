Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Transferred to NBA
Walton was recalled from the G League ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Pelicans, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With the Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back, they'll opt to bring up some extra depth. Walton has appeared in two NBA games this season, failing to record a stat across two total minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Returns to G League•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Back with Clippers•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Shuttled to G League•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Secures roster spot•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Joining Clippers for camp•
-
Derrick Walton Jr.: Waived by Bulls•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...