Clippers' Derrick Walton: Questionable again Saturday
Walton (elbow) is being considered questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Walton was also deemed questionable for Thursday's matchup but was unable to play. He's struggled to see playing time even when healthy this season, averaging 9.7 minutes over 23 games.
More News
