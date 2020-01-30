Walton is considered questionable for Thursday's tilt with the Kings due to an elbow contusion, Garrett Chorpenning of Sports Illustrated reports.

Walton, who was recalled from the G League earlier in the day Wednesday, is battling an elbow contusion. Look for an update on his status to come before tipoff, though an absence for Walton won't have much of an effect on coach Doc Rivers' rotations as the second-year guard's averaging just 9.7 minutes per game on the season.