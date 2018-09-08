Clippers' Desi Rodriguez: Signs deal with Clippers

Rodriguez signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers on Saturday, Sportnado.com reports.

Per the nature of Exhibit 10 deals, the team holds the right to convert the contract into a two-way contract. Rodriguez went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft after four years at Seton Hall, where he made the All-Big East Second Team during his senior campaign. He appeared in six summer league games for the Clippers, averaging 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists.

