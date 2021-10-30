Bledsoe had just three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two steals and one assist in 22 minutes during Friday's 111-92 loss to Portland.

Bledsoe has slowed dramatically over the past three games, with his steal numbers the only thing keeping him relevant. He has shot under 30 percent in each of his last four games, playing in excess of 30 minutes in just one of those. Fantasy managers are well within their rights to cut bait here, given his upside is fringe 12-team, at best.