Bledsoe closed Friday's 121-114 loss to Miami with 19 points (7-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 27 minutes.

The veteran point guard began the year as a starter but has been playing off the bench over the last few weeks, and his numbers have been quite solid. He has scored in double digits in three of his last six outings, and while he's averaging 10.3 points in that span, the lack of consistency has undoubtedly hurt his upside.