Gordon is dealing with right hip soreness and won't return to Friday's game against Memphis, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. He posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block in 16 minutes prior to departing.

Friday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, putting Gordon's status in jeopardy for Saturday against the Pelicans. If Gordon is forced to sit out Saturday's game and beyond, the Clippers could turn to Terance Mann and Norman Powell to pick up the slack.