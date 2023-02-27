Gordon notched zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 134-124 overtime loss to Denver.

Gordon has come off the bench in his first four appearances with the Clippers, and he was held scoreless for the second time this season Sunday, even though the game went into overtime. He's been held under 10 points in three of his outings with his new team and has averaged 7.0 points and 3.5 assists in 23.3 minutes per game over that stretch.