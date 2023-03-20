Gordon notched 20 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 victory over Portland.

Gordon was lights out off the bench and scored at least 20 points for the second time since joining the Clippers ahead of the trade deadline. In 13 games (three starts) with Los Angeles, the veteran shooting guard has averaged 11.1 points, 2.3 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 25.9 minutes with 47/43/80 shooting splits.