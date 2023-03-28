Gordon totaled 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three assists against Chicago in a 124-112 win Monday.

Gordon started for the third straight game Monday with Paul George (knee) out of action. Gordon racked up 16 first-half points and finished with his highest scoring output since he tallied a season-high 28 points Feb. 3. The veteran guard could continue to work with the starting unit for the remainder of the regular season in the wake of George's prolonged absence, though Gordon averaged a more modest 11.5 points in his previous two starts prior to Monday.