The Clippers acquired Gordon and three second-round picks Thursday as part of a three-team trade that sent John Wall (abdomen), Danny Green and a 2023 first-round pick swap to the Rockets and Luke Kennard to the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Gordon has played a prominent role in Houston over the last several seasons, and he averaged 13.1 points, 2.9 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 30.2 minutes per game over 47 appearances during the 2022-23 season. Though his playing time and usage will almost certainly take a hit with the move to the Clippers while both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are healthy, Gordon should pair with Norman Powell to provide L.A.'s two stars with some knockdown shooting on the perimeter.