Gordon will make his Clippers' debut Tuesday against the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The veteran guard will make his first appearance in a Clippers uniform after being acquired from Houston at the trade deadline. Gordon averaged 13.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 30.2 minutes per game over his 47 appearances with the Rockets this season. The likes of Norman Powell and Amir Coffey may see their usage reduced with Gordon now in the lineup.