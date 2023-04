Gordon (hip) didn't practice Friday, but head coach Tyronn Lue said the veteran shooting guard would be available for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon continues to battle a hip injury, but he's expected to suit up for a second straight contest following a one-game absence. He's started each of his last six appearances, averaging 13.5 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 23.5 minutes during that stretch.