Gordon will step into the first unit for Saturday's game against the Magic, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Gordon will take the spot of Kawhi Leonard (rest) for the opening leg of a back-to-back set Saturday, marking his third start with the Clippers. In his previous two appearances with the first five, Gordon averaged 18.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 32.0 minutes.