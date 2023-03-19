Gordon ended Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Magic with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes.

Gordon replaced Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) in the starting lineup but failed to make the most of the opportunity. While he did log a healthy 31 minutes, he was relatively passive on the offensive end. The Clippers play again on Sunday and with Leonard likely to return, Gordon could find himself back on the bench. However, given what we have seen over the past few weeks, that might actually afford Gordon some more freedom when it comes to getting his shots up.