Gordon recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Saturday's 106-95 win over New York.

Gordon played at least 26 minutes for the fifth straight game, piloting in two triples en route to double-digit scoring. He appears to have carved out a consistent role for himself, playing as a spark plug scorer off the bench. He offers nothing else outside of scoring and threes, but if that floats your boat, he can be considered a viable streaming option.