Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said Gordon (hip) will go through some stuff during Tuesday's practice, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Gordon missed Saturday's loss to the Pelicans due to right hip soreness, but it appears the rest was beneficial. However, his status for Wednesday's game against the Lakers likely won't be known until the Clippers release their next injury report, which should drop sometime Tuesday afternoon.