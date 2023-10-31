Petrusev, James Harden and P.J. Tucker were traded from the 76ers to the Clippers on Tuesday in exchange for Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and Kenyon Martin, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Petrusev had a minimal role for the 76ers early in the year, as he didn't appear in the team's first two matchups and played just three minutes during Sunday's blowout win over the Trail Blazers. While he'll sport new threads early in the 2023-24 campaign, it seems unlikely that his role will significantly increase with his new team.