Petrusev (not injury related) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Magic, as the trade to send him from the 76ers to the Clippers is still pending, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Petrusev was one of the many players included in the trade that sent James Harden to Los Angeles. However, Petrusev, Harden and P.J. Tucker will have to wait until the trade is officially finalized before making their debuts. The Clippers' next game is Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers.