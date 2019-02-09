Clippers' Garrett Temple: Cleared to play Saturday

Temple (shoulder) will be available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

All of Temple, JaMychal Green (knees), Landry Shamet and Ivica Zubac completed their first practice with the Clippers on Friday after the quartet was among the group of players acquired in the team's flurry of trade-deadline deals. While Shamet and Zubac are both expected to be factors in the rotation immediately, Temple's playing-time outlook is shakier by virtue of his status as a veteran on a team that may not be realistically vying for a playoff spot at this stage. Even in a sizable role with Memphis this season, Temple often struggled to bring fantasy value with averages of 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 triples, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.2 minutes per game.